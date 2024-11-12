We are sad to see it go, but excited for a brand-new beer 🍺

Wetherspoons is getting rid of fan-favourite beer San Miguel

A brand-new beer will be introduced to the draught range - Angelo Poretti

A pint of Angelo Poretti will be priced at £3.99

JD Wetherspoon has confirmed that it is retiring a beer favourite, to make way for a brand-new addition.

The popular chain of pub restaurants will be discontinuing a major lager brand from its beer offerings and instead will be introducing a new draught beer.

The beer that Wetherspoons will be getting rid of is San Miguel, which has sparked fury among customers who regularly choose the beer as their drink of choice.

Wetherspoons are discontinuing San Miguel (Photo: Adobe Stock) | Simona Bottone - stock.adobe.com

One X user wrote: “Spoons getting rid of San Miguel. I will be protesting”.

San Miguel will not be available in Wetherspoons once the current stock sells out.

However, Wetherspoons is making room for a new premium draught lager, Angelo Poretti which will be available in Wetherspoons locations across the country towards the end of November.

While some customers may be disappointed about the loss of San Miguel, others are pleased with the decision as a user on X wrote: “Spoons has dropped San Miguel for Poretti, biggest upgrade ever”.

Angelo Poretti is a premium Italian lager with an alcohol content of 4.8% ABV, which is brewed by combining four different hop varieties.

The beer has been brewing for more than 140 years and will now become a Wetherspoons beer choice across most of its UK pubs.

As part of its introduction to Wetherspoons beer range, Angelo Poretti will be priced at £3.99 and will also be part of the Monday Club deal which will reduce the price of a pint of Angelo Poretti to £3.20.

The beer will also be included in Wetherspoons ‘includes a drink range’ deal as part of the main menu.

Despite the farewell to San Miguel in Wetherspoons pubs, Angelo Poretti joins Wetherspoons’ range of world beers available on draught.

