Two Dacorum pubs team up with legendary chef Brian Turner to showcase Sunday roasts

Two Fuller's pubs in Dacorum have partnered with Brian Turner CBE to showcase their amazing Sunday roasts.

Giving Fuller’s Sunday Roasts his stamp of approval, Turner has been working with Fuller’s Executive Chefs finding out what brings the Fuller’s Sunday roast to life.

Fuller’s chefs only work with the best seasonal ingredients from local suppliers, cooking everything fresh in each pub kitchen.

The Paper Mill, Apsley

And you can try these roasts at The Paper Mill, Apsley, in Hemel Hempstead and The Boat in Berkhamsted.

The Fuller’s ultimate Sunday roast boasts lashings of hearty gravy, fresh vegetables, crisp and fluffy roast potatoes, and everyone’s favourite, towering homemade Yorkshire puddings all day.

Brian Turner said: “Fuller’s pubs are fantastic pubs and work with the very best suppliers, ingredients, recipes, and chef talent. It has been a real pleasure to witness the pride that everyone takes in the Fuller’s food offer.

"Every Fuller’s chef works to the highest of standards and has the perfect customer experience in mind in everything they do.

The Boat, Berkhamsted

"Fuller’s food offer is in a league of its own and its Sunday Roast is just one example of the amazing work the team is doing.”

Paul Dickinson, Director of Food at Fuller’s, said: “To work with a hero of the industry whose career has been all about putting Britain on the culinary global map is an absolute privilege.

"Brian is proving to be a real inspiration to our people and I have long admired his career and expertise as a chef. He is the perfect partner to showcase our Sunday roasts.

“Our local ingredients, hand-picked by our carefully selected suppliers, are the perfect building blocks for our Sunday roasts.

"However, it is the mastery of our chefs that really sets our Sunday Roasts apart. Our Chefs are all part of Fuller’s Chefs’ Guild, which supports them with the learning, development and classical cookery skills they need to advance their mastery and craftsmanship as chefs.

“Our aim at Fuller’s is to put the ‘Great’ back into British pub food – real food cooked by real chefs.