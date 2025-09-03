Two restaurants in Hemel Hempstead and Tring are finalists in the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards.

The national awards has been hailed as the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK. Out of the 13,000 restaurants and takeaways that were put forward across the country, two local favourites have been nominated as finalists.

The Cochin Indian Restaurant in Hemel Hempstead has been nominated as Regional restaurant of the Year in East Anglia. The restaurant is praised on Google Reviews for its ‘excellent food’ and ‘courteous service’. Google Reviewers also point out its tasty selection of vegan and vegetarian food options.

The Bhujon Indian and Bangladeshi Takeaway in Tring has been nominated as Regional Takeaway of the Year for the same region. The takeaway is described on Google Reviews as having ‘Great food, great price(ing) and great service’.

Additional awards categories include Newcomer of the Year, Streetfood Restaurant of the Year and Asian Fusion Restaurant of the Year. There are also specific categories for Japanese and Turkish cuisines.

This year’s winners will be announced at a glitzy awards ceremony at the London Hilton Park Lane on Monday, October 6. The guest list will include the nation’s most popular Asian restaurateurs alongside MPs, dignitaries and celebrities.

The highly anticipated event will be hosted by BBC journalist and broadcaster, Samantha Simmonds, and magician, Paul Martin.

Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA), said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have long played a vital role in the UK’s economy and culture.

“Their contribution through job creation, community impact, and culinary excellence, deserves to be recognised. Especially in today’s challenging climate, ARTA is proud to champion their achievements and support their continued success.

“Every nominee is a testament to the industry’s resilience and we look forward to celebrating them on October 6.”

Restaurants and takeaways were put forward for nomination by diners and food enthusiasts, with many entries being submitted through ChefOnline - one of the country’s leading platforms in linking customers to Asian dining venues. The nomination process then continued with robust research on social media engagement and supporting data, including food hygiene ratings. Finally, the nominees will compete in a cook-off event where judges will score each establishment. Winners will be announced at the October 6 event.