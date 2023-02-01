The Bell in Tring is set to get a major facelift after being taken over by a St Albans brewery, with help from pub giant Greene King.

Nick Farr, founder of Farr Brew, announced on Facebook that around £300,000 will be spent on refurbishing it. The Bell will close in the middle of this month and is expected to reopen in April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a post on Facebook, Mr Farr said: “All back of house will be fully changed, the cellar gets a thorough scrub, clean and repaint... (and all dispense equipment will be brand new), the internals will all be repainted - new furniture, an opening up of the layout.”

Pictured: Outside of the Bell