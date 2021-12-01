Tring Brewery teams up with Chiltern Charcuterie to create the ultimate beer snack

Tring Brewery is showcasing the brand-new Death or Glory Chompers - artisanal charcuterie snacks cured with the brewery's award-winning Death or Glory Ale.

The Chompers have been crafted by Chiltern Charcuterie, independent Hertfordshire artisans who cure meats to be sold in the home-counties, London and across the country.

Chiltern Charcuterie have blended garlic, ginger and spices with Tring Brewery’s ‘Death or Glory’ barleywine, finished with cayenne pepper for a spicy kick.

Tring Brewery collaborates with Chiltern Charcuterie to create the ultimate beer snack

Death or Glory is Tring Brewery’s most award-winning beer, reaching national acclaim as Bronze Champion Beer of Britain at the Great British Beer Festival in 2016. Brewed to celebrate the charge of Light Brigade, Death or Glory offers sweet notes of caramel and molasses set in a robust body at 7.2 per cent.

Chiltern Charcuterie source high-quality meats from local independent farms, offering free-range pork alongside grass-fed beef and lamb. Death or Glory Chompers are made with the finest pork and beef, sold exclusively through Chiltern Charcuterie and Tring Brewery.

Simon, owner and charcutier at Chiltern Charcuterie, said: "It’s great to bring together different producers from the amazing independent food and drink scene in Hertfordshire.”

Jared Ward, communications and marketing at Tring Brewery, said: “Simon and James are immensely passionate people with fine-tuned culinary palettes, to be able to collaborate with them to create a beer snack has been so exciting! The Chompers are a some of its’ parts and more, we cannot wait for both beer and food fans to try them”