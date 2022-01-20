Tring Brewery relives 30 years of beers to support of Rennie Grove Hospice

Tring Brewery is proud to celebrate 30 years of brewing with the launch of 12 unique beers, each raising money and awareness for Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

Established in 1992, Tring Brewery has produced cask ale in Hertfordshire for three decades and the brewery is marking the occasion with the revival of twelve acclaimed brews, recipes that will enjoy a special rerelease in support of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

As Tring Brewery’s charity of choice for 2022, Rennie Grove’s logo will feature across each of the monthly special designs, with one-off events and competitions held throughout the year to raise funds for the hospice care’s round-the-clock mission.

Tring Brewery

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is a charity based in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, providing specialist care and support for adults and children with life-limiting illness.

Through Rennie Grove’s amazing ‘Hospice at Home’ service, available day and night, the charity offers patients the best possible quality of life, with additional support and resources for families to allow every moment to matter.

Each of Tring Brewery’s 12 specials will be recreations of ales that have been crafted throughout thirty years of brewing, available in pubs and direct from the Dunsley Farm brewery shop on draught.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove Hospice Care, said: ”We look forward to seeing the monthly specials they resurrect during the year, and certainly hope that people enjoy them in the knowledge that they are also supporting our hospice at home care for local people.”

Rennie Grove Hospice at Home Nurse talking with a family member

Jared Ward, communications at Tring Brewery, said: “Having celebrated their own 30th anniversary in 2015, Rennie Grove share a local timeline with Tring Brewery, so we have always been champions of their cause.

"To be able to make a difference to those connected with Rennie Grove is amazing, the tireless work of their volunteers and extended team of staff is admirable.

"Rennie Grove is a local name, a cause which many of team’s families have benefited from, the want to help them really comes from the heart and we are very excited for the year ahead!”