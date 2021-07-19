Tring Brewery launches beer in collaboration with independent Hertfordshire coffee roaster

Tring Brewery is launching a new robust stout blended with coffee from Bionic Bull coffee roasters.

The team at Bionic Bull, an independent coffee roaster, have combined Tring Brewery’s base beer with their artisan house blend of Ethiopian, Columbian and Brazilian coffee beans, to create Dagmal.

Dagmal is a ‘Breakfast Stout’, meaning it is brewed with milk-sugars (lactose), oatmeal and coffee.

The word Dagmal is old-Norse for ‘breakfast meal’, a nod to the Viking conquests that were believed to have happened in Hertford and Ware around 895 AD.

Jared, communications and events from Tring Brewery, said: “It’s been fantastic fun to work with our peers from Hertfordshire’s independent food and drink scene, using Bionic Bull’s expertise to create a brew that is a sum of its’ parts and so much more.

"The natural roasty, fruity flavours of Bionic Bull House Blend played perfectly into the stout, which already boasted notes of rich dark chocolate and molasses!”

Bionic Bull is an independent coffee roaster based in Hertford, with three coffee shop locations in Hitchin, Ware and Hertford.

Ever a supporter of local producer, Tring Brewery are proud to sell Bionic Bull’s House Blend coffee alongside Dagmal both instore and online.