Tring Brewery launch hopped hot sauce for National BBQ Week

Tring Brewery has released a hopped hot sauce, inspired by it's flagship Raven King IPA.

Raven King hot sauce has been produced in collaboration with Grim Reaper Foods and is made using fresh IPA, fruity American hops, pineapple and fiery scotch bonnet chillies.

This limited-edition sauce has crafted by the award-winning Grim Reaper Foods, launched just in time for National BBQ Week.

National BBQ Week (July 5, July 18) is held every July to celebrate the thrills of open-fire cooking among the wonders of the Great British outdoors.

Jared, from Tring Brewery, said: “It has taken three years to perfect this recipe, which is a testament to Grim Reaper’s expert craftmanship.

"I have no doubt that Raven King Hot Sauce will fit naturally into Grim Reaper’s impressive award-winning range.”

“The hot sauce tastes amazing and perfectly encapsulates the spirit of summer, with refreshing fruity flavours that can found in Raven King IPA.”

Raven King IPA is Tring Brewery’s flagship IPA, boasting flavours of tropical fruit and pine. As with the beer itself, Raven King Hot Sauce is vegan-friendly, sold exclusively instore at Tring