These are the 10 best curry houses in Hemel Hempstead according to TripAdvisor reviews

Let's face it, we all love a Ruby Murray with our mates.

A chance to have a few beers, some poppadoms, maybe even some samosas and onion bhajis before the main event - a curry and a proper chinwag.

Widely considered to be the country's national dish - it's estimated curry houses contribute approximately £4.2 billion to the British economy.

But which one is your favourite?

Well, you're in luck as review site TripAdvisor has done much of the heavy lifting for us and has ranked each restaurant based on user review scores - so it didn't tikka long time to put together (geddit?).

Did your favourite make the list?

1. Marina Spice Lounge Dickinson Quay, Apsley Lock. 4.5 stars & 591 reviews. One reviewer said: "Bobby was amazing it was super tasty and the paneer was soooo good!! I love coming here it's a great place and will be back soon!"

2. The Sitar St. Johns Road, Boxmoor. 4.5 stars & 675 reviews. One reviewer said: "Been going here since the day it opened and never had a bad meal or takeaway. Plus the friendliest staff you'll ever meet. They even make my curry with no onions"

3. The Cochin High Street, Old town. 4.5 stars & 695 reviews. One reviewer said: "Amazing dosa! Amazing palak paneer Device great, clean, fresh food Have had takeaways from here, always A star!"

4. Mazza Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead. 4.5 stars & 337 reviews. One reviewer said: "We had a great time, our food was delicious and every bit was eaten by boys and us! It's a shame we don't live close by, it's the best Indian meal we've had in a long time. Thank you"