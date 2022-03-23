Win a meal for two at The Grand Junction Arms

Popular Victorian canalside pub The Grand Junction Arms is re-opening its doors following an extensive six-month renovation and refurbishment – and you could win a three-course meal for two plus bottle of wine to mark the occasion!

Tring-based pub company The Oakman Group has carried out the refurbishment under its new Seafood Pub Company division, with the grand opening set to take place on Monday, March 28.

Much more than just seafood, the new menu of Great British classics is complemented by daily changing seafood specials, using the best seasonal and regional ingredients, traceable from both land and sea.

Enjoy delicious Devilled Kidneys, Oysters, and a selection of Steak Cuts, alongside pub favourites like Homemade Pies and Syrup Sponge Pudding.

The lunch menu offers lighter bites including a Lobster Brioche Roll and Eggs Benedict, and for those wanting to treat themselves Fruits De Mer and 32oz T-Bone Steak to share are available to pre order with 48 hours’ notice.

Sundays will have a selection of Roasts including a Vegetarian option.

General Manager, Eamonn Borg-Neal, said: “The countdown is on and we are busy training our new team and making sure everything is ship-shape for the 28th. Whether it’s a pie and a pint on a Tuesday night or Lobster and Champagne at the weekend, we want to be people’s pub of choice for every occasion.”

Inside, the original horseshoe shaped bar has been reinstated and the open fireplace restored, providing stylish yet comfortable restaurant seating for up to 80 diners.

A beautiful dining terrace has been created within the spacious gardens with a dedicated bar and a large fire pit for diners and drinkers.

For an enchanting private dining experience under the stars outdoor glazed igloos – known as ‘Oakpods’ – will return to the garden where where you can enjoy an intimate private dining experience in your own personal bubble.

Find out more online at www.thegrandjunctionarmstring.co.uk.

To be in with a chance of winning a three-course meal for two plus bottle of wine, simply answer this question:

What are the outdoor igloos at The Grand Junction Arms called?

A: Fishbowls

B: Oakpods

C: Bubbles

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details to: [email protected]The closing date for entries is 11.59pm on Friday, April 1.

TERMS & CONDITIONS APPLY

Three-course meal for two and a bottle of house wine at The Grand Junction Arms, Bulbourne – www.thegrandjunctionarmstring.co.uk Winner and guest can choose any starter, a mains dish from their core menu eg the Grills, Lunch or Sunday Roast or their Specials menu, and a Dessert. Prize includes a bottle of house wine. Prize is valid from Tuesday, April 19 2022 to Friday, May 20 2022 excluding Monday, May 2 2022.