The Fat Buddha in Berkhamsted voted nation's top Indian restaurant

An Indian restaurant in Berkhamsted was voted the nation's best Curry Restaurant at this year's prestigious Curry Life Awards.

The Fat Buddha, on the High Street, entered the annual awards for the first time and scooped the national award.

Restaurant owner Shorif Ali has expressed his delight at picking up the national award for their work at the Fat Buddah.

L-R: broadcaster Angela Ripon, Shorif Ali, Gagan Mohindra MP for South West Herts, Katie Ali from the Fat Buddha, CBI President Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE, and broadcaster Mike Bushell

He said: "What a great tribute for us to be recognised in this way.

"The past couple of years have been extremely challenging for businesses like ours – and it is marvellous to emerge from such difficult times with such a top award.

"Our success is very much a team effort – and is all about giving our customers the quality of service that they demand and deserve. I'd like to thank everyone who has played a part in achieving this top honour."

The Curry Life Awards, staged by Curry Life at a glittering event in London, celebrate the unique fusion cuisine of Indian food in the UK and are part of a wider organisation that organises the British Curry Festival around the world.

Matt Bushby, the UK marketing director for Just Eat, added: "We are thrilled to sponsor the Curry Life Awards, celebrating one of our most treasured and iconic industries; one that has

helped so many communities in so many ways over the last 18 months.

"We are delighted to play a part in showcasing the hard work and imagination of chefs and owners who continue to improve and impress in producing fantastic, value-for-money and

creative cooking.

"Our congratulations go to all of those who have won awards. You fully deserve them for standing out in this excitingly crowded and competitive industry."

Speaking about the 12 annual Curry Life Awards, editor of Curry Life Media Group, Syed Belal Ahmed, said: "Over the years we have been staging the awards, we have seen a major stepping up of standards and quality being offered to customers-to the point where several restaurants are in a position to challenge for accolades such as Michelin stars.

"One of the major aims of the awards has always been to highlight best practice going on across the country – so that everyone has the opportunity to learn from the best - and that indeed has always been a driving principle behind Curry Life itself.

"That so many owners have chosen to use their lockdown time to invest in their businesses, and raise standards, is a real credit to the perseverance and ingenuity of all involved.

"We are delighted to recognise these efforts through the Curry Life Awards."