The 18 Italian restaurants named as best in the UK - according to prestigious awards

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 8th Oct 2024, 16:47 BST

You don’t need to travel to Italy to experience an amazing Italian restaurant 🍝

The 8th annual Italian Awards 2024 has highlighted the best restaurants across the UK to visit for a taste of authentic Italian cuisine.

The prestigious awards were held at The Queens Hotel in Leeds on Sunday October 6, 2024 celebrating the Italian food industry in the UK, with many worthy winners taking home an award.

From Best Chef to Best Pizza and many other awards in between, the Italian Awards 2024 has highlighted the excellence of Italian establishments, taking into consideration their service, quality of food, menu options and more.

Take a look at the winners of the Italian Awards 2024.

LIVIN' Italy Restaurant, Leeds

1. Best Wine Selection

LIVIN' Italy Restaurant, Leeds | Google-Ariel Del Puerto

Crust, Liverpool

2. Best Pizza

Crust, Liverpool | Google-William Matthews

The Social Trattoria, Poynton

3. Best Trattoria

The Social Trattoria, Poynton | Google-Anthony Pascal

Giuseppe's Italian Bistro, Gateshead

4. Best Restaurant in the North East

Giuseppe's Italian Bistro, Gateshead | Google-Giuseppe's Italian Bistro, Gateshead

