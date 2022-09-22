Steaking claim as upper crust prince of pies

Pies the limit - nation confirms its favourite

Many would agree that there’s nothing better than a delicious pie to warm the cockles and, according to new research by one popular online retailer, when it comes to the nation’s favourite, a rich gravy filled steak pie still takes first place.

Known for their traditional recipes and quirky pie names, Mad O’Rourkes Pie Factory - who deliver pies nationwide through its Mad Pies Online pies by post service - analysed over 10,000 orders from pie fans up and down the country to determine which flavour finished first.

Beating options including the factory’s popular Posh ’n’ Becks steak and stilton pie and quirkier options including the Andy Murray chicken curry pie, it’s their 100% Bullock pie, containing best cuts of steak slow cooked in gravy, that proved too good to miss.

Life of pie - Brits' upper crust tastes

So much so nearly 3,000 have been delivered to pie aficionados from Penzance to the Highlands in just 18 months.

Coming in second was Wham Bam Thank You Lamb minted lamb pie, which accounted for 20 per cent of orders, while Hen Pecked, which features tender chicken and mushrooms in a creamy sauce, came in third appearing in 16 per cent of online shopping baskets.

Pie fans aren’t afraid to branch out from classics either with 11 per cent opting for the Andy Murray curry pie which brings together two of the nation’s favourite foods, spicy chicken curry within golden pastry case.

Mad O’Rourkes owner Peter Towler said: “When it comes to pies, you really can’t beat a classic.

"So it’s not surprising our biggest seller is traditional steak.

"Flavours like steak and stilton and chicken have always been popular but this just goes to show sometimes simple is best"

“You’re going to want to serve that delicious pie either with chips or mash, nothing fancy is needed.