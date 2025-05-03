I tried Starbucks' brand new dessert-inspired range - and I’m unsure on the flavour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Starbucks has launched new drinks ahead of its summer menu ☕

I tried Starbucks’ new tiramisu-inspired range

I wasn’t a huge fan of the tiramisu flavour

If you love tiramisu, this may be the drink for you

Starbucks has launched a brand-new range, which includes a trio of dessert-inspired drinks.

I taste tested the brand-new range, and I was left feeling unsure if this range is the one for me.

I tried the Tiramisu Cream Iced Latte, which is a new addition to Starbucks’ menu alongside the Tiramisu Cream Iced Oat Shaken Espresso and the Tiramisu Frappuccino Blended Beverage.

I tried Starbuck’s brand-new dessert-inspired range and I’m unsure on the flavour | Starbucks

I will start off by saying that I’m actually not a fan of tiramisu. However, I was intrigued by the fact the dessert inspired the brand-new coffees and was eager to give it a try for myself. I love iced coffee, and I’m always willing to try new flavours if I can.

Before I dived in for a sip, the smell really caught my attention. You could smell the tiramisu flavour straight away, which for me wasn’t necessarily a pleasant smell.

When I took a drink of the Tiramisu Cream Iced Latte though, the flavour was less intense (in a good way), although you could certainly taste the tiramisu inspiration.

Personally, as someone who doesn’t like tiramisu, this new range is not for me. Having said that, I did fully finish the coffee and it did get used to the flavour in the end.

But for my personal taste, I just wasn’t a huge fan. I do love a sweet coffee, and despite this drink being based on a dessert it had more of a bitter taste.

I am by no means saying that this is a bad flavour. If you absolutely love tiramisu, then this may be the best move Starbucks has ever made.

