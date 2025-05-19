Star of The Business and Football Factory can't get enough of Hemel fish and chip shop

Marios fish and chips in Adeyfield

Tamer Hassan, the talented British actor known for his roles in "The Business," "The Football Factory," "Dead Man Running," and many other films, visited us again for some fish and chips.

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to him once more. He said Mario's fish and chips is the best fish and chips shop in Hemel Hempstead, that’s why he's back again: all our customers were surprised to see him in a chip shop.