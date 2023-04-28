Sir Mike Penning MP Hops in to visit one of Hemel Hempstead’s hidden gems

Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning hailed the town’s multi award-winning craft beer shop ‘Hops and Apples’ as “one of a kind”.

Sir Mike visited the shop at The Heights in Highfield to congratulate them on winning the Prestige Awards 2023/24 London and South East England - Craft Beer of the Year award for the second year running.

Sir Mike is a keen supporter of local fledgling businesses and met with Hops and Apples owners Tony and Tracey Hosier to discuss their business and the issues they have faced in getting it off the ground since they launched in August 2021.

Sir Mike Penning with Tracey and Tony Hosier at Hops and Apples in Highfield.

Hops and Apples is located in The Heights shopping centre, and they specialise in a range of beers, ciders from independent breweries all across the country.

You can also find them at Hemel’s Old Town Sunday Market on the first Sunday of the month where they have established themselves as part of the market community by becoming the market bar and they will be part of the new Farmers Market starting in May.

Tony said: “We specialise in using independent, family-run businesses to offer the best in beer, cider, lager, wine, prosecco and gin. We have built up some good relationships with independent breweries and we really enjoy sourcing specialised beers for our customers. Our stock is constantly changing so call in and see what we have on our shelves this week.

“If you have a favourite, let us know and we’ll see if we can get hold of it. We have a good record of sourcing our customers’ less well-known favourites – and we enjoy the challenge.

“We can help with ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and thank you gifts and we can supply large events. We always make sure we have a great choice and our prices are competitive too.”

Sir Mike said: “Tony and Tracey have a fantastic business here. Definitely one-of-a-kind and one of Hemel Hempstead’s hidden gems. I can see why people come from long distances to visit.

“I love the fact that they have had their own ‘Jupiter Heights IPA’ beer brewed to celebrate their first anniversary – and that it has become a great seller.”