Like other hungry Christmas shoppers, after walking around Marlowes Shopping Centre I need some food so I popped into Hemel’s newest fast-food restaurant.

At 216 Marlowes, opposite Bonmarche stands Taco Bell - the Mexican-inspired chain, all the way from California. The branch opened less than three weeks ago and, as expected, is dealing with teething problems: training staff and technical issues.

With only five tables, the restaurant is small and seems best suited for takeaway diners rather than those eating inside. Still, plenty of people came in and out during my time there.

Pictured: My meal and the restaurant interior

The bright lights, upbeat music, cool decor and bright lights make it inviting for the younger demographic, the typical customers I saw on my visit. I arrived at midday and was greeted by the staff.

The men working in the kitchen were lovely and friendly. They cooked the food, as well as sorting online orders and taking orders from people in-store when the self-service screens failed.

Looking at the menu, I knew I had to have a burrito, a favourite of mine, and I couldn’t go to Taco Bell and not try its namesake.

Advertisement

I ordered a beef soft taco, a crispy chicken burrito meal and churros. Unlike the other diners waiting, I received my food within a few minutes.

Some would argue how fast the food really is as the training staff cannot always keep up with the demand of the lunch rush.

Digging into the burrito first, it took two bites of tortilla wrap to get to the filling. As a burrito fan, I had high expectations of fluffy rice, tasty beans and a tangy salsa but I was left underwhelmed by Taco Bell’s take on the classic dish.

With only a sprinkle of diced tomatoes, most of what I tasted was lettuce and chicken.

Despite this, the meal was saved by the seasoned fries which went down very well with the nacho cheese sauce. The only downside was the red dust left on my fingers.

For £6.49, the meal was good but what I had hoped would be the shining star, the burrito, didn’t meet my expectations. On the other hand, the flavourful beef taco - a tortilla filled with lettuce, cheese and some mild sauce - was very good.

I had to finish off the ‘main courses’ with a sweet treat, the churros were by far the best part of the meal for me, which was washed down by a can of Pepsi Max.

Advertisement

The majority of the customers I saw were younger people, either strolling through the town on lunch breaks or between college lessons. I spoke to one customer, who usually travels to Watford to visit its Taco Bell branch - he was thankful for the new store in Hemel.

Overall, while the food was value for money, especially while money is tight during the cost of living crisis, don’t expect too much.