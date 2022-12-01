After a £750,000 renovation, the Fishery Inn in Boxmoor officially opens on Saturday (December 3), but before the public gets to enjoy the new surroundings, I was invited to check it out.

Just a short walk from the train station, the Fishery Inn sits on the Grand Union Canal that now twinkles from the lights outside of the pub. I was greeted by the friendly front-of-house team and the smell of fresh paint, which is always a good sign.

Everything inside the pub was ripped out and replaced with an interior that feels cosy and almost homely. There are sage greens, intricate wallpaper, exposed beams and comfy seating throughout. I sat in the bar area and chose a secluded corner to enjoy my drink. The cocktails have a dedicated section of the bar as does the gin completed with a pump for flavoured tonic water on tap.

Pictured: My meal from Fishery Inn

My passionfruit martini was presented well with edible flowers for garnish. It was well-balanced, not syrupy as those cocktails can be. I told Morgan the mixologist that it was one of the better ones I’d had and a good drink for £8.95.

I had a snoop in the back section of the pub where snug booths sit next to two open fires, bringing that country feel to the room. There was a warm atmosphere even with it being empty.

Heading towards the front of the Fishery Inn, there is a brand new room called the Heron Suite. This glass room brings the outside in with its retractable roof for the summer and much-needed heaters for this weather. The new decking looks like it will get some use when temperatures get higher in the spring.

You are never too far from a reminder of the canal location with fish hook details, bird artwork and views of the water.

From left: Laurie, Chanais and Erin behind the new bar. Cocktail and tonic water tap. Bottom right: Heron Suite

General manager Ben Gibson, who has run the Fishery Inn for almost a year, couldn’t quite believe the refurbishment was finally done after closing on October 31. He said: “People have so many memories of the pub and we are giving life back to the Fishery.”

Moving into the main dining area, which is now fully carpeted and doesn’t have a conservatory feel as it did before, I nestled myself into a comfy corner and read the menu. The menu launched before the temporary closure for the renovation and has plenty on offer, including a dedicated vegan menu.

There were a few starters I fancied so decided to try them all, starting with halloumi fries - these were lightly battered, sprinkled with paprika and could have been mistaken for chips.

Having never tried scallops before, I was apprehensive but had to have some seafood while perched on the water. They were delicious and I went back for more, despite wanting to try the salt and Szechuan pepper squid. The £11.75 scallops came with haddock bonbons (fish balls), celeriac puree and a fresh apple salad.

As a big squid fan, I was slightly disappointed with the chewy texture but that’s always a risk with squid. Nevertheless, they tasted good with the pickle ginger mayonnaise.

The team were knowledgeable, attentive and were always on hand if I needed anything.

My 28-day aged fillet steak arrived very quickly and was piping hot. The chips were, as described, thick-cut and fluffy inside. The dish came with a mushroom, tomato, watercress and onion load. The 7oz slab of meat was cooked well (medium-well) although perhaps a bit too charred on top for my liking. This did not stop me from digging in as I dipped it into the peppercorn sauce.

I was surprised that the sauce was only £2.50 as I would have happily paid more for it as it elevated the whole meal. £27.95 is expensive for a steak, but for a treat, I would pay it.

I liked that the tables were close enough to chat with other diners, but far enough away to feel separated. I spoke to Aylesbury blogger Lizzi Richardson who said: “It’s definitely a warmer vibe and more modern than before.”

Venturing to the toilets, they were spotless and well-decorated as expected. Returning to my table, I eagerly awaited my favourite dessert - sticky toffee pudding which did not disappoint. Deputy general manager David Sheffield had promised it was the best sticky toffee pudding ever and I don’t think he was far off. I could have done with more sauce but the honeycomb ice cream complimented the suety goodness well.

For me, the best part of the experience at the Fishery Inn was a tie between the cocktail and the peppercorn sauce. I liked that there was attention to detail, even down to the tea lights on every table. I would recommend the pub as somewhere to go for a special occasion - either with friends or for date night. While it is more expensive than your regular watering hole, for the price you get sizeable portions of tasty food while sitting in a cosy, relaxed setting.