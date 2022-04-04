A prominent pub in Hemel Hempstead is to be refurbished following a £300,000 investment to renovate the space.

The Jubilee in Adeyfield, which closed in August 2019, is due to open in May and will create seven new jobs for the area.

The pub, which has been bought by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars, now has a new licensee, Francis Bloss who will run the establishment.

New landlord of The Jubilee, Francis Bloss outside the pub.

Francis said: “People are crying out for a great family-friendly local on their doorstep. I’ve been overwhelmed by the excitement and support for the plans. I want The Jubilee to be a hub of the community that caters for all.”

He added: “It’s tired now but full of potential and in the heart of the community. When the work is done it will look amazing and really improve the neighbourhood.”

Landlord Francis hopes to make run regular activities like music nights and family fun days. He intends to offer the pub as a meeting space for local organisations and groups.

Image of what The Jubilee could look like after its £300,000 renovation.

The renovation at The Jubilee will include new signage, repainting, a garden makeover (with furniture to seat more than 100 customers), complete update of the interior including the cellar and kitchen.

The transformation will also see a separate sports bar added, which will kitted out with pool, darts, and screens showing Sky and BT Sports. Francis is asking for anyone interested in setting up teams for pool and darts to get in touch when the pub opens.