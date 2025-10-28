Prezzo Italian Hemel Hempstead reopens with stylish new look and a super new competition to win free pasta and pizza for a whole year

Prezzo Italian Hemel Hempstead has unveiled a stunning new look, a refreshed menu, and a fabulous competition to win free pasta and pizza for an entire year.

In the heart of lively Jarman Square, Prezzo Italian Hemel Hempstead is your gateway to a true Italian dining experience — the home of the classics.

Expect a characteristically warm welcome, and enjoy the flavours of the Italian classics , good service and a great atmosphere.

As part of the brand’s 25th anniversary celebrations and rebrand from Prezzo to Prezzo Italian - Home of Italian Classics - select restaurants across the UK are undergoing stylish refurbishments, with Hemel Hempstead leading the way.

The new look Prezzo Italian on Jarman Square

Guests will enjoy modern new design, extra comfy seating, Italian-inspired artwork, paired with a refreshed menu and a big serving of warm, Italian hospitality.

Patrycja Chipala, General Manager of Prezzo Italian Hemel Hempstead says, “We’re so excited to welcome guests back to experience the new look and feel of Prezzo Italian! Our stylish new space and refreshed menu is the perfect place to bring family and friends, whether it is a mid-week meal, family celebration or Seasonal get together. We have all of our fingers crossed for you to win free pasta and pizza for a year!”