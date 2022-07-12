Auntie Anne’s opened in Hemel Hempstead’s brand-new Post Office last week.
The Mayor of Dacorum Cllr John Birnie, Sir Mike Penning MP for Hemel Hempstead and Dacorum Borough Council leader Cllr Andrew Williams came to the grand opening.
Max Burton, managing director for Auntie Anne’s UK said: “We are delighted to be opening our latest Auntie Anne’s pretzel bakery in the centre of Hemel Hempstead alongside a new post office and convenience store.”