Pretzel shop Auntie Anne’s opens in Hemel Hempstead’s new Post Office

The branch was opened last week by the Mayor of Dacorum

By Olivia Preston
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 11:52 am

Auntie Anne’s opened in Hemel Hempstead’s brand-new Post Office last week.

The Mayor of Dacorum Cllr John Birnie, Sir Mike Penning MP for Hemel Hempstead and Dacorum Borough Council leader Cllr Andrew Williams came to the grand opening.

Read More

Read More
Cyclist airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Trin...

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter

Robert Burton (left), from Auntie Anne's pulls apart a giant pretzel with new owner Saf Abdeen.

Max Burton, managing director for Auntie Anne’s UK said: “We are delighted to be opening our latest Auntie Anne’s pretzel bakery in the centre of Hemel Hempstead alongside a new post office and convenience store.”

Hemel HempsteadMike PenningPost OfficeMayorDacorum