Over 70 per cent of FSA-rated Dacorum dedicated dining venues have received full marks from hygiene inspectors

Over 70 per cent of Dacorum’s hygiene-rated café, restaurants or canteens have been awarded five-star ratings from the Government’s Food Standards Agency (FSA).The figure follows recent visits by the FSA to seven of Dacorum’s food establishments. In the café, restaurants and canteen category, Park Hill Farm Stable in Tring received a five star rating while Olive Limes in Tring was handed a four-out-of-five rating, and Crazy Goat, at the Green Village Centre was rated three stars.

It means that of Dacorum's 237 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 170, have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

In the pubs, bars and nightclubs category, The Old Bell Gate in Marys Road and The Three Tuns in Belswains both received five stars.

Seven venues in Dacorum were recently handed ratings by the FSA.

Meanwhile, two takeaways were also rated, they included Atkins Master Bakers in Tring, which received five stars and Lucky Stars in Stoneycroft which received a not quite as lucky rating of four.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary