This soup can be enjoyed by the whole family 🍲

The NHS has shared a recipe for autumn lentil soup

Soup is warming and filling - making it a great autumn meal

Children as young as seven-months-old can eat this soup

As we are currently experiencing colder weather, we may be looking for warming meals to enjoy on an evening.

Soups are the best choice for an autumn meal, as they are hot, filling and can be made to feed the full family.

Why is autumn lentil soup good for the family?

Autumn lentil soup can be served as a lunch or evening meal. The soup blends vegetables and lentils, and with wholemeal bread on the side, it can be very filling. The soup can be given to children as young as seven-months-old.

The soup should take no longer than 30 minutes to make, including preparation and cooking time. It can be frozen to be eaten at a later date.

How do I make autumn lentil soup?

The NHS has shared a recipe for autumn lentil soup, which will create four small portions. For bigger or more portions, you can make the ingredients larger.

Here is the full recipe from the NHS, including ingredients needed and the method to follow.

The one NHS-approved recipe that will keep all the family warm this autumn | Nelea Reazanteva - stock.adobe.com

Ingredients:

160g butternut squash, peeled (approx handful)

¼ large red pepper, deseeded (50g)

¼ medium onion, peeled (40g)

1tsp vegetable oil

½ tsp mixed dried herbs

260ml water

30g dried red lentils

Small slice wholemeal bread (1 portion)

Method:

De-seed butternut squash and pepper and dice into small pieces. Dice the onion.

Heat the oil in a pan and add the butternut squash, pepper and onion. Cook until starting to soften, approx 5 minutes.

Add the dried herbs, water and lentils. Bring to the boil, cover and simmer gently for 15 to 20 minutes until the veg is soft and the lentils are cooked. Add a little more water during cooking if needed.

Set aside to cool a little before blending or mashing until smooth. Then put ¼ of the soup into a bowl, and freeze the other 3 portions for other days.

Toast the slice of bread and cut into toasted fingers to go on the side.

To read more about NHS approved meals, you can read our story on healthy food swaps here.