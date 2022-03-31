Daisy & Co opened a second location on Berkhamsted High Street yesterday (March 30).

The venue is dedicated to offering brunch all day long, along with an extended range of sparkling wines to accompany its dishes.

The business, which has a sister restaurant in Radlett, prides itself on being sustainable and gets all ingredients from local suppliers.

French toast, part of the brunch selection at Daisy & Co in Berkhamsted.

Drew Myers, events and marketing coordinator, said: “We even have our own farm called Wild Farm, where we grow micro-herbs and have eggs so everything is sourced from around us.”

He added: “We can tell the story with our dishes and we can they know exactly where it's coming from. It's not some mass produced thing, we like to make sure we're doing our bit for the planet as well.”

Brexit and coronavirus complicated the journey for the branch, which initially planned to open in summer 2021.

The brunch restaurant opened its doors to customers yesterday after 13 months of hard work.

Now, 13 months after securing the property, Daisy & Co is ready to welcome customers after creating a one-of-a-kind place that it hopes customers will love.

The venue features tables made from 19th century wood and floors imported from the Netherlands.

Drew said, “The atmosphere is uplifting and welcoming where you can enjoy brunch and just forget about the outside for a minute.”

Daisy & Co show no signs of slowing down - the company hopes to expand further and add a third restaurant in Pinner, Harrow in the near future.

A selection of the some of the sparkling wine on offer at Daisy & Co.