New-look hi-tech ‘Convenience of the Future’ McDonalds to re-open in Hemel after revamp

A new-look hi-tech ‘Convenience of the Future’ McDonalds will re-open in Hemel after a big revamp.McDonald’s on Maylands Avenue in Hemel Hempstead has undergone a ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant redesign, which promises to deliver a better customer experience for all.

It will re-open on Thursday 28th September with the promise of improving the experience and convenience for customers.

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme will combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

McDonald’s sign. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Getty Images.

With the rise in delivery and the way customers order, collect and enjoy their McDonald’s continuing to evolve, the Hemel Hempstead Maylands Avenue McDonald’s will now offer a separate ‘McDelivery only’ area, which allows delivery drivers to go in and out of a dedicated courier entrance and service area. This will enable delivery drivers to collect orders more efficiently, reducing congestion in the dining area and giving walk-in takeaway and dining customers more space. The dedicated courier entrance will also mean there is less noise in the restaurant, creating a more relaxing ambience, particularly during peak busy times.

As well as the courier changes, improvements have been made for staff including their break spaces. A redesign of crew rooms will create a more relaxing and comfortable space for crew to take a well-deserved break.

Alan Butchers who owns and operates four McDonald’s restaurants in Hemel Hempstead, said: “McDonald’s is always looking into ways to improve the customer experience and by investing in these changes in my restaurant- we’ll be doing just that. I’m looking forward to welcoming my customers back into the restaurant to experience the changes first hand.”

While the traditional walk-in and Drive-Thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchens and dining areas as part of Convenience of the Future will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine in experience.

With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, along with the removal of the front counters, the revamp will offer a more efficient way to order and will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal.

Gareth Pearson, McDonald’s UK&I COO said: “The pace of change within the restaurant industry is relentless, and the pandemic accelerated this with digital adoption gathering greater pace. Our customers rightly expect to have choice in how and where they order and collect their food, and our job is to ensure that every experience is a great one. For this to be the case, we know we also have to provide our restaurant teams and delivery partners with the best possible environment to work in.

“We strongly believe we have to continue to invest to grow, and this investment not only addresses how customers are ordering now but provides us with a platform to continue to adapt in the future, whatever that innovation looks like.”