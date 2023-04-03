News you can trust since 1858
New food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Dacorum establishments

All but one received top rating of 5

By News Team
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:12 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 Dacorum establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following 5 rating has been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

> The Lounge by Graze Life at 154-156 High Street, Berkhamsted; on March 22

> M & L Beans N Brunch, 56 High Street, Tring; on March 21

> Costa, Unit 2, 300 High Street, Berkhamsted; on March 14

> The Gatsby, 97-99 High Street, Berkhamsted; on March 14

> McDonald’s, Jarman Way, Hemel Hempstead; on March 13

> Subway at Unit A, 243 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead; on March 13

> The Kitchen at Cafe The Forum, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead; on March 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs:

> Rated 5: Rose And Crown, 19 High Street, Hemel Hempstead; March 14

> Rated 2: The Chipperfield Boot, Tower Hill, Chipperfield, Kings Langley; March 9

Takeaways:

> Rated 5: Simmons Bakers, 131 High Street South, Northchurch, Berkhamsted; March 21.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

