This is now my ultimate dessert favourite 🍨

Little Moons is a brand of mochi ice cream

Little Moons is sold in ASDA, Tesco and Sainsbury’s

A box of six is usually priced at £5

I’ve never been a huge ice cream fan.

I won’t lie, I’ve had my ice cream moments now and again, but I’ve never been as bothered by the frozen dessert.

When it comes to craving a sweet treat, I’m much more of a cake person.

But then I discovered Little Moons.

Holly Allton

Little Moons is a brand of mochi ice cream, which is available in a range of flavours, including; Very Berry, Pineapple & Mandarin, Honey Roasted Pistachio, Creamy Coconut, Himalayan Salted Caramel, Belgian Chocolate & Hazelnut, UJI Matcha Green Tea and many more.

The ice cream is made in two parts, with the outer coating a rice flour dough known as mochi which encases a creamy gelato ice cream.

The brand Little Moons went viral on social media in 2021, as many TikTok users created videos of trying the ice cream for the first time, as well as sharing where it was available to purchase in the UK.

I was intrigued by its overnight viral fame, but not enough to try it.

It wasn’t until earlier this year, during a trip to the theatre when I saw that the venue sold Little Moons, and I thought why not finally give it a chance?

I'm not a fan of ice cream - but this one brand has converted me. (Photo: peerawat - stock.adobe.com) | peerawat - stock.adobe.com

I chose three flavours to try, which was; Very Berry, Creamy Coconut and Sweet & Salty Popcorn.

I instantly realised what I was missing, as it was absolutely delicious.

Although I love fruit flavours, the best flavour by far out of the three I chose was the Sweet & Salty Popcorn.

I found myself researching where to buy it for home, and was delighted to discover that Little Moons are sold in ASDA, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

It is now my ultimate dessert go-to, especially the Sweet & Salty Popcorn flavour.