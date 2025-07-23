These new items sound delicious 🍔

McDonald’s has announced new items on its July 2025 menu

New items include fruity sprite, spicy nuggets and a new McFlurry flavour

Fan-favourites will also be making a comeback

McDonald’s UK has announced a brand-new summer menu, which includes brand-new and returning items for July 2025.

From Wednesday July 30, new items including both food and drinks will be available on McDonald’s menu as well as fan-favourite returners such as the Big Tasty.

A brand-new summer drink will be added to McDonald’s menu, which takes Sprite to the next level. The drink is Sprite Zero, which will now have the option to add a pump of fruity syrup, with the choice of Green Apple or Mango and Passionfruit.

McDonald’s UK: Three new items on main menu - available in July | Red Consultancy / Adobe Stock

Another new menu addition is a brand-new flavour of McFlurry, the Jaffa Cake McFlurry. The soft dairy ice cream will feature swirls with chocolate covered shortcake pieces, which are topped with orange sauce.

Returning items include the Spicy Chicken McNuggets, which features 100% chicken breast meat in a mouth-watering spicy coating, which includes flavours of Jalapeno. McDonald’s are also relaunching the Spicy Chilli Dip which would be the perfect pairing to the Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

Other returning items include The Fajita Chicken One, Chilli Cheese Bites and Milky Way McFlurry.

There are also a selection of items that will be making a return to regional McDonald’s, including the Steakhouse Stack (Tyne and Tees), Big Tasty and Big Tasty with Bacon (East Anglia), Chicken Big Mac (everywhere including Tyne and Tees and East Anglia).

For the little ones, Squishmallows have made a return to Happy Meals, with 15 toys to collect.

For more information on McDonald’s menu, please head to its website and download its app for details on the brand-new side missions.