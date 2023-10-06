Lussmanns in Berkhamsted wins the TripAdvisor® 2023 Travellers' Choice Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The coveted Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months and which demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.

"I am chuffed to bits to be told by Tripadvisor that our Berkhamsted restaurant has won the Travellers' Choice Award 2023" says Andrei Lussmann, founder of the popular Hertfordshire sustainable restaurant group, “particularly as it is our newest restaurant and has not even been open for two years yet."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"These are the sorts of awards that actually matter because they look at the number of positive reviews we consistently get from customers who have eaten in our restaurant and experienced our service and hospitality.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lussmanns in Berkhamsted

"Our restaurants have approaching 4,000 reviews on Tripadvisor and all have a rating of 4.5 stars (out of 5). These reviews and ratings are all by our customers, who have taken the trouble to do this, usually at the time of dining with us, and we can't say how much it means to us to get this positive feedback from our customers."

Tripadvisor is the world's largest travel guidance platform, and these awards look at the reviews of restaurants all over the world.

"Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice winners," said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The travel resurgence we've seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travellers' Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests.

Lussmanns in Berkhamsted

"With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry's resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!"

Lussmanns has also won many awards for its sustainability practices and last year won the Marie Claire Best Independent Restaurant Group award in their Sustainability Awards.