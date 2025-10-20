Local barns restored to glory as rustic bar, 14 beer taps and vintage bus feature

Tring Brewery has announced the launch of an on-site taproom and courtyard space, The Piggeries, based at their site on Dunsley Farm.

The Piggeries Taproom and Courtyard is product of the brewery’s efforts to restore a rustic barn-space on the farm, featuring reclaimed pub furniture, vintage signs and mirrors, and newly laid Welsh-slate flooring.

Outside the barn sits Olive, a 1980s double-decker bus that has been retrofitted to serve beer, cider, wine and a full backbar of spirits. Tring Brewery invites drinkers to ‘hop on’, as further seating is found on Olive’s top-deck - offering views of Dunsley Farm and beyond.

Experiential drinking is just one highlight of The Piggeries, as bar manager Claudia Phillips explains: “We’re thrilled to offer visitors the ‘wow’ factor with Olive the bus and the now-restored barn space. But that’s just the beginning. As Tring Brewery’s official tap, we’re pouring fourteen fresh beers year-round. There are plans for small-batch ales to featured too - even more beer to choose from, many exclusive to The Piggeries.

"While the team are proud of our drinks range, our eye for quality extends to gourmet snacks and street food too.

"Though we’ve been open less than a month, we’ve already hosted a variety of street food vendors here at the bar. The vendors are a popular offer, and we intend to make ‘Street Food Saturdays’ a staple here at The Piggeries.”

Andrew Jackson, Managing Director at Tring Brewery comments: “We are so happy with the restoration of the barns and courtyard here on Dunsley Farm. This mark a new chapter for Tring Brewery, now serving punters brewery-fresh beer direct from the tanks. A first in our 32 years as a local brewer.”

Historically, the barns would have served as shelter for the many pigs that used to be kept on Dunsley Farm, inspiring the new taproom's namesake - 'The Piggeries'.

Olive is a vintage double-decker bus, originally manufactured by Bristol Commercial Vehicles in the 1980s.

'Street Food Saturdays' are slated to be a regular feature at The Piggeries.