KitchenAid Classic stand mixer drops to lowest price in three years – just in time for autumn baking
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
It’s not often a true kitchen icon goes this low – but the KitchenAid Classic 4.3 L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (5K45SS) has just dropped to its lowest price in three years, now £299.99 instead of £499. That’s 40% off a model loved by home bakers and pro chefs alike. Buy now from Amazon while this rare deal lasts.
With autumn approaching, this is the perfect time to think about all the baking and preserving ahead – from sourdough and sponge cakes to chutneys, pickles, jams and even the first stir of your Christmas cake. This white-finish Classic mixer delivers legendary KitchenAid performance in a timeless design that will last for decades.
It features the brand’s famous planetary mixing action for thorough results, a powerful 275 W direct-drive motor, and a robust metal body built to handle years of use. The large 4.3 L stainless steel bowl and included whisk, dough hook and flat beater mean you can mix, knead and whip with ease. Plus, the tilt-head design makes swapping attachments effortless.
KitchenAid has a reputation for producing appliances that become heirlooms, and this model is no exception. Many owners say they’ve been using theirs for decades with no drop in performance. It’s a staple in TV kitchens, a favourite of professional chefs, and its classic curves and glossy enamel finish mean it looks as good on the worktop as it performs in the bowl.
And it’s not just about baking – the single multi-purpose hub lets you add optional attachments to roll pasta, grind meat, slice vegetables or even make ice cream. Dishwasher-safe accessories keep clean-up simple.
This deal won’t stick around – and once it’s gone, you could be waiting years for a price like this again. Check it out on Amazon here.
