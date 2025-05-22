Hemel Hempstead residents set to experience the ultimate Springtime indulgence at The Fishery Inn

A Hemel Hempstead pub has unveiled a new menu, helping locals celebrate spring in style and enjoy an exquisite dining experience.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From leisurely lunches with friends, to lavish dinners marking special milestones, The Fishery Inn, on Fishery Road, offers an inviting space for every occasion – whether it’s a celebratory champagne toast on Friday night, a relaxed afternoon barista-made coffee, or a well-earned mid-week treat as you soak up the sun in the pub’s beautiful beer garden.

Overlooking the Grand Union Canal, The Fishery Inn boasts a stunning waterside terrace – perfect whether you’re treating yourself to a delicious lunch after a walk down the canal or enjoying a crisp drink while soaking in the view. What’s more, the pub’s outdoor seating and bar areas are both dog-friendly, so your furry friends can join too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests looking to host a special occasion can also enjoy the view, with a canal-facing conservatory complete with bi-folding windows to make the most of the outdoor space. Seating up to 36 guests, the conservatory is the ideal space to host birthday parties and engagement celebrations.

The recently revamped menu is perfect for al fresco dining.

For those looking for relaxed weekend entertainment, The Fishery Inn hosts live music ever Sunday from 3-7pm, welcoming local artists to an afternoon of music to accompany a drink with friends or family Sunday lunch. The pub is planning further events throughout summer, including live music from 7pm across Spring Bank Holiday tying in with Fishery Wharf Cafe’s festival, Boxmoor Canal Weekend.

The vibrant new menu offers a range of crisp, nourishing salads, tantalising vegan delights and sumptuous sharing boards, alongside elevated pub classics such as freshly battered line-caught cod & chips and a tender 30 day-aged 10oz rib-eye steak. The new Signature Sunday Sharing Roast – a decadent sharing experience for two – showcases the finest cuts of meat and all the traditional, delicious trimmings for an indulgent Sunday treat.

A revamped drinks menu also features new additions to the charming pub’s already extensive champagne and wine list, as well as sweet and zesty cocktails perfect for summer evenings and a whole range of ‘mocktails’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vivek Poojara, General Manager at The Fishery Inn, said: “The Fishery Inn is a true hidden gem here in Boxmoor – and it’s easy to see why! In the heart of picturesque Hemel Hempstead and in a prime canalside location with stunning views, whether you’re looking for a post-walk dinner or fancy catching up with friends while enjoying our weekly live music we’re the perfect spot.

The conservatory is the ideal space to host a special occasion.

“On behalf of the whole team here at The Fishery Inn, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to both familiar faces and new guests and we look forward to making your next occasion, no matter how big or small, a truly premium experience!”

To explore the full menu and join The Fishery Inn’s mailing list to keep up to date with upcoming events and receive exclusive rewards, including a complimentary starter or dessert just for signing up, visit the website.