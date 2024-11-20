Good Food Guide names the 50 ultimate places for Sunday roasts in England, Scotland and Wales - full list

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 20th Nov 2024, 13:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Diners have spoken 🐔
  • The Good Food Guide has announced the best places for a Sunday roast
  • The winning restaurant is The Abbey Inn in Byland, North Yorkshire
  • 75% of Good Food Readers voted a Sunday roast as Britain’s most famous meal

Restaurant guide The Good Food Guide has announced the top 50 places to visit for a Sunday roast, as part of its inaugural Best Sunday Roast Top 50 shortlist. 

The Good Food Guide’s search for the best Sunday roast is sponsored by Koffman’’s Potatoes and Tracklements and has been created to champion the UK hospitality industry from neighbourhood cafés to fine dining restaurants. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sunday roast was found to be one of the most popular meals in Britain, with 75% of Good Food Guide readers voting it as Britain's most famous dish. 

The worthy winner as the best place for a Sunday roast across the UK was North Yorkshire based The Abbey Inn, which is located in Byland.

Other winners included Blacklock Canary Wharf in London for Best Sunday Roast for Group Dining, Lagom at Hackney Church Brew Co in London for Best Value Sunday Roast, Shrub, Chester, Cheshire for Best Vegan Sunday Road and The Social Distortion in Hull, East Yorkshire for Best Twist on a Classic Sunday Roast. 

Here is the full list of the Good Food Guide’s Best Sunday Roast Top 50 shortlist.

London

Blacklock, Canary Wharf Best Sunday Roast for Group Dining

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lagom at Hackney Church Brew Co, Hackney Best ValueSunday Roast

The Canton Arms, Stockwell  

The Devonshire, Soho  

The Holland, Kensington  

The Red Lion & Sun, Highgate Village  

South West England

Bank, Bristol  

St Kew Inn, Bodmin, Cornwall  

The Cornish Arms, Tavistock, Devon  

The Dartmoor Inn, Lydford, Devon  

The Great Bustard, Salisbury, Wiltshire  

The Millbrook Inn, South Pool, Devon  

The Somerford Arms, Little Somerford, Wiltshire 

The latest national headlines in your inbox - sign up to UK Today.

South East England

The Cat Inn, West Hoathly, West Sussex 

The Merry Harriers, Hambledon, Surrey  

The Plough Shiplake, Shiplake, Oxfordshire 

The Plough, Rye, East Sussex 

The Running Horses, Mickleham, Surrey 

The White Hart, Fyfield, Oxfordshire 

Central England

Howard Arms, Ilmington, Warwickshire 

Seats at Robinsons, Wolverhampton, West Midlands 

The New Inn, Hereford, Herefordshire 

The Old Wharf Inn, Stourbridge, West Midlands  

The Olive Branch, Clipsham, Rutland 

The Pack Horse, Hayfield, Derbyshire  

White Horse, Lincoln, Lincolnshire  

East England

Socius, Burnham Market, Norfolk  

The Brewers, Rattlesden, Suffolk  

The Gunton Arms, Thorpe Market, Norfolk  

The Sun Inn Felmersham, Felmersham, Bedfordshire 

The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell, Suffolk 

Good Food Guide names the 50 ultimate places for Sunday roasts in England, Scotland and Wales - full list (Photo: Rieth - stock.adobe.com)Good Food Guide names the 50 ultimate places for Sunday roasts in England, Scotland and Wales - full list (Photo: Rieth - stock.adobe.com)
Good Food Guide names the 50 ultimate places for Sunday roasts in England, Scotland and Wales - full list (Photo: Rieth - stock.adobe.com) | Rieth - stock.adobe.com

North West England

Fold, Marple Bridge, Greater Manchester  

Heft, Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria  

Shrub, Chester, Cheshire Best Vegan Sunday Roast

Solo, Aughton, Lancashire  

The Black Bull, Sedbergh, Cumbria  

North East England

Ox Club, Leeds, West Yorkshire 

The Abbey Inn, Byland, North Yorkshire Overall Winner

The Brick Yard, Brighouse, West Yorkshire 

The Owl Hawnby, Hawnby, North Yorkshire  

The Social Distortion, Hull, East Yorkshire Best Twist on a Classic Sunday Roast

Scotland

Coorie Inn, Muthill, Perthshire & Kinross  

Hawksmoor Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Lothians  

Porter & Rye, Glasgow  

The Loveable Rogue West End, Glasgow  

Wales

Asador 44, Cardiff  

Forage Farm Shop & Kitchen, Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan 

Heaneys, Cardiff  

The Felin Fach Griffin, Brecon, Powys  

Three Horseshoes Inn, Groesffordd, Powys

Where is your favourite place to visit for a Sunday roast? Let us know in the comment section below 👇 

Related topics:Boost

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice