Hungry Horse has launched a mouthwatering deal this summer, meaning kids can fuel up on breakfast for free throughout the summer holidays.

Available at all open Hungry Horse pubs nationwide, including Pommel Horse at Jarman Park, Hemel Hempstead, the offer is available every day between 8am and 12noon and is valid when an adult breakfast dish is purchased for at least £2.99.

For a family of four taking advantage of the deal, if mum, dad and two kids each had a Full English breakfast they could feed the family from just £1.50 per person.

The image has been used for illustrative purposes

If a Full English doesn’t take your fancy, parents and guardians can indulge in the pub chain’s newly launched breakfast menu, including the Breakfast In Bread - an entire hollowed loaf loaded with all your full English favourites - or, for a lighter option, the Granola Sundae with layers of blueberry muffin, yoghurt, berries, honey and granola. Kids can tuck into the children’s breakfast, jammy toast or other breakfast dishes up to the price of £2.29 for free.

Rob Calderbank, business unit director at Hungry Horse, said: “Big days deserve a big breakfast and now that we can get out and enjoy a summer packed with activities, we wanted to provide the perfect way to start the day with great value for families during the holidays.

“Hungry Horse is big on breakfast, and whether it’s a quick pit stop before a busy day or a leisurely morning with the kids, we’re delighted to offer a deal that means parents, grandparents and guardians can treat themselves and the little ones to a great breakfast and get to stretch those summer funds a little further.”