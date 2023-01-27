Food hygiene ratings handed to six Dacorum establishments
These are the Food Standards Agency’s most recent ratings for the borough
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Dacorum’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes and canteens:
Rated 5: DJ's Cafe at Unit 10 Jarman Centre, Jarman Way in Hemel Hempstead; rated on January 23
Rated 5: Bartlett Mitchell Ltd at Smiths Detection Century House, Maylands Avenue in Hemel Hempstead; rated on January 16
Rated 4: The Lounge by Graze Life at 154-156 High Street in Berkhamsted; rated on December 8
One rating has been handed to a pub:
Rated 5: The Rising Sun at George Street in Berkhamsted,; rated on January 23
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
Rated 5: May Fu at 15 Rossgate in Hemel Hempstead; rated on January 18
Rated 5: Fish 'n' Chick'n at 7 Henry Wells Square in Hemel Hempstead; rated on January 13