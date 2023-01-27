News you can trust since 1858
Food hygiene ratings handed to six Dacorum establishments

These are the Food Standards Agency’s most recent ratings for the borough

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Dacorum’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes and canteens:

Rated 5: DJ's Cafe at Unit 10 Jarman Centre, Jarman Way in Hemel Hempstead; rated on January 23

Six places were recently rated
Rated 5: Bartlett Mitchell Ltd at Smiths Detection Century House, Maylands Avenue in Hemel Hempstead; rated on January 16

Rated 4: The Lounge by Graze Life at 154-156 High Street in Berkhamsted; rated on December 8

One rating has been handed to a pub:

Rated 5: The Rising Sun at George Street in Berkhamsted,; rated on January 23

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

Rated 5: May Fu at 15 Rossgate in Hemel Hempstead; rated on January 18

Rated 5: Fish 'n' Chick'n at 7 Henry Wells Square in Hemel Hempstead; rated on January 13

