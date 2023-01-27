New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Dacorum’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes and canteens:

Rated 5: DJ's Cafe at Unit 10 Jarman Centre, Jarman Way in Hemel Hempstead; rated on January 23

Six places were recently rated

Rated 5: Bartlett Mitchell Ltd at Smiths Detection Century House, Maylands Avenue in Hemel Hempstead; rated on January 16

Rated 4: The Lounge by Graze Life at 154-156 High Street in Berkhamsted; rated on December 8

One rating has been handed to a pub:

Rated 5: The Rising Sun at George Street in Berkhamsted,; rated on January 23

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

Rated 5: May Fu at 15 Rossgate in Hemel Hempstead; rated on January 18

