Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Dacorum establishments

Here are the most recent ratings from the Food Standards Agency this week

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 9:39am

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Dacorum’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes and canteens:

Rated 5: Fat Roosters at 9 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 29

Rated 5: Feasters Chicken at Fat Roosters at 9 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 29

Rated 5: Hemel Bad Boy at Fat Roosters at 9 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 29

Rated 5: Champneys Health Resort at Chesham Road, Wigginton, Tring; rated on November 24

Rated 5: Home Counties North Mail Centre at Unit 2 G Park, Maxted Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 15

Rated 5: Prezzo at Unit 12 Jarman Centre, Jarman Way, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 15

And two ratings have been handed to pubs in the borough:

Rated 5: Monks Inn at 31-32 The Square, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 24

Rated 5: Boxmoor Social Club at 81 Horsecroft Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 23

Plus three ratings were given to Dacorum takeaways:

Rated 5: Town Burger at Kiosk 2, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 25

Rated 1: Shahs Halal Food at Market Area, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 11

Rated 1: Lemon Plaice at 10 Bellgate, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on July 26

All of these ratings are correct as of the time of writing.

Food hygiene ratingsHemel HempsteadHertfordshireFood Standards AgencyDacorum