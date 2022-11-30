New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Dacorum’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes and canteens:

Rated 5: Fat Roosters at 9 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 29

Rated 5: Feasters Chicken at Fat Roosters at 9 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 29

Rated 5: Hemel Bad Boy at Fat Roosters at 9 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 29

Rated 5: Champneys Health Resort at Chesham Road, Wigginton, Tring; rated on November 24

Rated 5: Home Counties North Mail Centre at Unit 2 G Park, Maxted Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 15

Rated 5: Prezzo at Unit 12 Jarman Centre, Jarman Way, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 15

And two ratings have been handed to pubs in the borough:

Rated 5: Monks Inn at 31-32 The Square, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 24

Rated 5: Boxmoor Social Club at 81 Horsecroft Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 23

Plus three ratings were given to Dacorum takeaways:

Rated 5: Town Burger at Kiosk 2, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 25

Rated 1: Shahs Halal Food at Market Area, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 11

Rated 1: Lemon Plaice at 10 Bellgate, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on July 26