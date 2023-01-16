Here are the recent rating for the borough

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Dacorum’s establishments.

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes and canteens:

Rated 5: PERKATORY at Grovehill Community Centre, Henry Wells Square, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on December 13

Rated 5: Sweetness Catering UK LTD @ Robert Dyas at 3 Swallowdale Lane, Indstrial Estate, Hemel Hempstead; rated on December 12

Rated 5: K's Sandwich Bar Cafe at 43 High Street, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead; rated on November 30

Rated 5: Taco Bell at 216 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 9

Rated 5: Zero Sushi at 43 Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on October 18

Rated 4: Tarboush Tring at 50 High Street, Tring, Hertfordshire; rated on December 9

Rated 4: Flavour 38 at 38 Long Chaulden, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 23

Rated 4: St Marthas Lunches at St Marthas Church at St Marthas Church, Park Road, Tring, Hertfordshire; rated on September 6

Rated 3: Wakusei at 119-121 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on December 13

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Rated 5: Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead Sports & Hockey Club at Berkhamsted Hockey Club, Tring, Hertfordshire; rated on January 7

Rated 4: The Black Horse at 26 Frogmore Street, Tring, Hertfordshire; rated on December 9

Rated 3: The Castle at The Castle Inn, Park Road, Tring, Hertfordshire; rated on December 9

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

Rated 5: Wanna Chicken at 21 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 17