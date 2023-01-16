Food hygiene ratings given to 14 Dacorum establishments
Here’s what the Food Standards Agency’s website shows
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Dacorum’s establishments.
The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes and canteens:
Advertisement
Rated 5: PERKATORY at Grovehill Community Centre, Henry Wells Square, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on December 13
Rated 5: Sweetness Catering UK LTD @ Robert Dyas at 3 Swallowdale Lane, Indstrial Estate, Hemel Hempstead; rated on December 12
Rated 5: K's Sandwich Bar Cafe at 43 High Street, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead; rated on November 30
Rated 5: Taco Bell at 216 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 9
Advertisement
Rated 5: Zero Sushi at 43 Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on October 18
Rated 4: Tarboush Tring at 50 High Street, Tring, Hertfordshire; rated on December 9
Advertisement
Rated 4: Flavour 38 at 38 Long Chaulden, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 23
Rated 4: St Marthas Lunches at St Marthas Church at St Marthas Church, Park Road, Tring, Hertfordshire; rated on September 6
Advertisement
Rated 3: Wakusei at 119-121 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on December 13
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
Advertisement
Rated 5: Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead Sports & Hockey Club at Berkhamsted Hockey Club, Tring, Hertfordshire; rated on January 7
Rated 4: The Black Horse at 26 Frogmore Street, Tring, Hertfordshire; rated on December 9
Advertisement
Rated 3: The Castle at The Castle Inn, Park Road, Tring, Hertfordshire; rated on December 9
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
Advertisement
Rated 5: Wanna Chicken at 21 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 17
Rated 4: Romino's Pizza at 26 The Square, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on November 16