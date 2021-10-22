Dacorum's best coffee shops for caffeine and cake according to YOU

To celebrate UK Coffee Week we asked you for your favourite places in Dacorum for a coffee - and a cheeky slice of cake.

We had plenty of nominations and there were quite a few that received several mentions.

Whether you've got an early start and need something to wake you up, or you're having a relaxed, brunch-filled morning, there's nothing that hits the spot quite like a good cup of coffee.

Here are some of the best places in Dacorum to get a coffee - in no particular order - according to our readers.

1. Little Heath Tea Room The tea room in Potten End, run by Dottie About Cakes, serves traditional English teas, cafetiere coffee, cakes and light lunches. One person said: "Such a beautiful setting and delicious cakes!"

2. HIVE - Coffee Shop + Night Cafe Independent Coffee Shop in Hemel Hempstead Old Town. One person said: "The Hive lovely coffee and wonderful cakes and pleasant staff."

3. Liberty Tea Rooms & Community Hub, Bank Ct, Hemel Hempstead A Vintage Tea Rooms & Community Hub bringing people freedom, support and practical help in a time of need. One person described "The Liberty Tea Rooms and Community Hub in Bank Court as 'really nice and also quirky'.

4. Alfrescos Family run cafe in the Marlowes Shopping Centre. One person said: "Really friendly staff and lovely food and coffee." (stock image)