CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2022 features nine Dacorum pubs

Nine pubs in Dacorum feature in CAMRA' s ‘Good Beer Guide 2022’ which is out now.

Now in its’ 48th edition, CAMRA’s publication is the best-selling beer and pub guide with a foreword from James Blunt alongside consumer features, industry analysis and a comprehensive guide to hundreds of UK breweries too.

The Good Beer Guide’s 2022 foreword is from renowned musician and publican James Blunt, the perfect start to an edition that has been well received by the Mid-Chilterns branch of the Campaign for Real Ale.

Jared Ward, Chairman of the Mid-Chilterns branch, said: "The release of CAMRA's annual beer and pub guide is always highly anticipated and we are thrilled to be given a platform to tell readers all over the world about how great the pubs in the Mid-Chilterns area can be.

"It's great to see the usual returning establishments such as The Rising Sun in Berkhamsted, featuring year on year is a testament to their consistent quality.

"The Good Beer Guide is unquestionably the best resource for exploring an area through its pubs and breweries, many of which make Hertfordshire so unique.

"Pubs have been at the heart of British food and drinks culture for centuries and we are glad to showcase some true gems, emerging from the most challenging year in hospitality in recent memory."

1. The Bull, Berkhamsted The Bull is a traditional family run pub with hints of contemporary hospitality

2. The Bell Inn, Bovingdon The Bell Bovingdon is a cosy 18th Century pub in Hemel Hempstead, serving beers and spirits and freshly prepared food

3. The Green Dragon, Flaunden The Green Dragon is a wonderful country pub and pizzeria

4. Crown and Sceptre, Bridens Camp Built in 1839 as a tap house to the nearby Gaddesden estate, now a thriving country pub close to the Gade Valley