Brand new Tring-based business wins prestigious Taste Award

Mother Cuppa takes home Great Taste 2024 award for its Relax blend.

Judged by the Guild of Fine Food’s expert panel, Relax blend is awarded a Great Taste star in the world’s most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme

Tring-based start-up Mother Cuppa blends herbal teas for women’s health and hormones.

Mother Cuppa has been named among the top food and drink producers globally this year, picking up a highly prized star rating Great Taste award for its RELAX blend

13,672 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process; and Mother Cuppa was dubbed as a blend to watch out for at the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.

3,938 products were awarded a Great Taste 1-star – ‘food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour’, 1,386 were awarded a Great Taste 2-star – ‘above and beyond delicious’, and 266 were awarded a Great Taste 3-star – ‘extraordinarily tasty food and drink’.

Described as “The blend has a sweet rounded character with a caramel flavour that washes through the blend. The ingredients combine well to create a balanced infusion of deliciousness.”, this blend offers natural anxiolytics and sedatives to give it a tea blend that really nourishes the nervous system to support feelings of calm and relaxation, it was a big hit with the Great Taste judges.

Made with the very highest quality of ingredients and blended by Candice following her battle with a lifelong hormone condition, the relax blend was one of 5,590 products to receive a Great Taste award in 2024 (which is only 40.8% of the total products entered).

Trained Tea sommelier, Candice Mason from Mother Cuppa comments: “We are thrilled to have won a Great Taste award for our relax blend. We have dreamt of this moment and are so proud to be adding the prestigious black and gold Great Taste badge of honour to our herbal tea range.

"We launched Mother Cuppa less than 2 years ago from a 20 year dream using knowledge of medicinal plants and training in tea blending and sommelier to really find tune these wonderful blends to support women through changing lifecycles so to be where we are today is truly a dream come true.

“Being recognised with a Great Taste star means so much to independent producers such as myself, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it! Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink industry, so it’s a huge moment for us!

What is Great Taste?

Recognised as a stamp of excellence and actively sought out by food lovers and retailers alike, Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else. All products in the line-up for judging are blind-tasted: every product is removed from its packaging so it cannot be identified, before entering a robust, layered judging process.

This year, judging took place over 92 days in Dorset and London, with a panel of more than 500 judges putting the products to the test. The line-up saw food and drink products submitted from an extraordinary 115 different countries across the world.

The relax blend is available online at https://mothercuppatea.com

For more information about Mother Cuppa contact [email protected]

The full list of this year’s winners and where to buy them can be found at www.gff.co.uk/directory and a wide range of the award-winning products are available to buy in delis, farm shops and independent retailers across the country.

