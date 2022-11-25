Boxmoor pub to reopen with new look after refurb
The pub underwent a significant investment to renovate it
By Ellie Rathbone
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
25th Nov 2022, 11:13am
Boxmoor’s The Fishery Inn will reopen next month after closing for renovation.
On December 3, the refurbished pub will be unveiled along with its extension, The Heron Suite – which overlooks the canal.
Manager Benjamin Gibson said: “We have a wonderfully attentive team with many new faces added during the remodel who are all eagerly waiting to welcome customers back to the pub.”
Most Popular
Keep an eye out for The Gazette’s review of the pub and its menu next week.