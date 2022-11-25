Boxmoor’s The Fishery Inn will reopen next month after closing for renovation.

On December 3, the refurbished pub will be unveiled along with its extension, The Heron Suite – which overlooks the canal.

Manager Benjamin Gibson said: “We have a wonderfully attentive team with many new faces added during the remodel who are all eagerly waiting to welcome customers back to the pub.”

Fishery Inn in Boxmoor before reopening