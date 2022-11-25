News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Boxmoor pub to reopen with new look after refurb

The pub underwent a significant investment to renovate it

By Ellie Rathbone
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Nov 2022, 11:13am

Boxmoor’s The Fishery Inn will reopen next month after closing for renovation.

On December 3, the refurbished pub will be unveiled along with its extension, The Heron Suite – which overlooks the canal.

Manager Benjamin Gibson said: “We have a wonderfully attentive team with many new faces added during the remodel who are all eagerly waiting to welcome customers back to the pub.”

Fishery Inn in Boxmoor before reopening

Most Popular

Keep an eye out for The Gazette’s review of the pub and its menu next week.

The Gazette