Food shows have aired across UK television for years

Shows have been broadcast on BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and more

Certain food shows have been running for as long as 20 years

Whether you’re an aspiring chef or just an absolute foodie, there are many exciting food television shows to watch.

From intense competition shows to X, food shows inspire us while serving up a slice of excellent viewing.

Here is a list of the best nostalgic and long-running food television shows, across a range of channels and streaming platforms.

MasterChef UK

Competitive cooking show MasterChef UK is one of the most beloved. The show first began in 2006 and is still running to this day. It has also paved the way for popular spin-offs including; MasterChef The Professionals, Celebrity MasterChef and Junior MasterChef. You can watch MasterChef on BBCiPlayer.

Saturday Kitchen

Saturday Kitchen first launched in 2002 and has had many celebrity chefs present and participate. You can watch Saturday Kitchen on BBCiPlayer.

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off is a beloved baking competition show. The show aired from 2010 to 2016 on BBC, before moving to Channel 4 in 2017. You can watch episodes of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4.

Come Dine With Me

Whether you’re watching for the food or the drama, there is no denying that Come Dine With Me is one of the most watched UK food programmes. Come Dine With Me has led to many iconic moments, including ‘Whisk Guy’ and ‘What a Sad Little Life, Jane’. You can watch Come Dine With Me on Channel 4.

Ramsey’s Kitchen Nightmares

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey has had many excellent television shows (see more below), and Ramsey’s Kitchen Nightmares is no exception. The show ran from 2004 to 2014, where Ramsey would visit failing restaurants. You can watch Ramsey’s Kitchen Nightmares on Channel 4.

Hell’s Kitchen US

Hell’s Kitchen US is another Gordon Ramsey fronted cooking show, which began in 2005 and is still going to this day. In the show, chefs compete for a spot as head chef at a restaurant. You can watch Hell’s Kitchen US on ITVX.

Great British Menu

Great British Menu launched in 2006 and is still ongoing to this day. The show is currently presented by British chef Andi Oliver, and sees top British chefs compete. You can watch Great British Menu on BBCiPlayer.

Chef’s Table

Chef’s Table is an Emmy-nominated American television series, which shines a spotlight on talented chefs in the industry. The show first aired on Netflix in 2015 and finished in 2022. You can watch Chef’s Table on Netflix.

Sunday Brunch

Sunday Brunch is a cooking chat show, hosted by Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer. The show first aired in 2012 and is still running, featuring celebrity guests and plenty of food preparation. You can watch Sunday Brunch on Channel 4.

