Berkhamsted’s Waitrose one of three shops to trial Gail’s Bakery in-store
The St John's Well Lane store joins Bloomsbury and Richmond branches in stocking the baked goods
Waitrose in Berkhamsted is one of three stores to be trialling goods from Gail's Bakery.
A spokesperson from John Lewis Partnership said: “We already have a great range of breads, including authentic sourdoughs and fresh bloomers - but we want to further elevate this, so we're trialing Gail's and increasing the range of products available for our customers, as well as highlighting the freshness and provenance of the bread.”