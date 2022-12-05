News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Berkhamsted’s Waitrose one of three shops to trial Gail’s Bakery in-store

The St John's Well Lane store joins Bloomsbury and Richmond branches in stocking the baked goods

By Olivia Preston
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 4:57pm

Waitrose in Berkhamsted is one of three stores to be trialling goods from Gail's Bakery.

A spokesperson from John Lewis Partnership said: “We already have a great range of breads, including authentic sourdoughs and fresh bloomers - but we want to further elevate this, so we're trialing Gail's and increasing the range of products available for our customers, as well as highlighting the freshness and provenance of the bread.”

Gail's Bakery section in-store
WaitroseBerkhamsted