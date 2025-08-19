Basement nightclub in Hemel Hempstead looks set to be given a new lease of life

A basement nightclub in Hemel Hempstead, formerly home to Redz, looks set to be given a new lease of life.

The club, at 25A in the High Street, is preparing to become a venue known as The Sparrow.

Earlier this month, Dacorum Borough Council’s planning department granted permission for a new sign to go up outside the premises following an application by GDWL Ltd.

Sidney Phillips, a leisure and hospitality estate agent, confirmed they had let the club to “experienced London operators”.

The outside of Redz in Hemel Hempstead. Credit: GDWL Ltd/Dacorum Borough Council Planning Portal. Permission for use for LDRS partners.

A statement from Sidney Phillips said: “The premises comprise an open-plan bar area with alcove seating and are set to be overhauled to create a new and exciting late-night venue called The Sparrow.

“The premises were let on a new free-of-tie lease agreement to experienced London operators.”

They described the site as “part of a drinking circuit on the Old Town’s high street”.