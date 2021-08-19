The multi-award-winning Lussmanns Sustainable Restaurant Group has announced plans to open a fifth restaurant in Hertfordshire - in the pretty canal-side historic market town of Berkhamsted.

The building team, headed up by Michael Rhodes is beginning work converting a characterful grade II listed property in the centre of town (the old Bill's restaurant) into the new Lussmanns fish and grill restaurant.

The restaurant is expecting to be open in early November.

Andrei Lussmann and Group Head Chef Nick McGeown

Andrei Lussmann, Founder and MD of Lussmanns, said: "Berkhamsted is a stunning location and the perfect place for our fifth Lussmanns in the county.

"Over the past 20 years, we have a built a restaurant brand that the discerning people of Hertfordshire trust: they trust Lussmanns to deliver exceptional food, with excellent service, while committing to a set of ethical values that place the treatment of our planet, and of our people, at the top of the agenda.

"I believe it is perfectly possible to be both ethical and profitable while serving food and drink that is beautifully prepared and presented.

"I am looking forward to bringing accessible sustainable dining to the people of Berkhamsted."

Andrei Lussmann with Michael Rhodes from the building team

The partnership of Andrei and his Group Head Chef, Nick McGeown, is a pioneering one - the Group has won multiple national awards celebrating its sustainability, including winning the prestigious MSC Menu of the Year in 2019 and 2020, and Lussmanns has also been included in The Times 100 Best Places to Eat in the UK.