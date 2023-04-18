News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Protestors halt World Snooker Championships at The Crucible
12 minutes ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
19 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s widow invites local community to pay respects to star
45 minutes ago Bird flu: Free range eggs return as restrictions ease
1 hour ago Military rehearse King Charles coronation on empty London streets
1 hour ago Energy firms banned from installing forced metres to over 85’s

Almost a clean sweep as seven Dacorum venues get new food hygiene ratings

Includes three in Hemel, two in Berkhamsted and two in Chipperfield

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

It was almost a clean sweep – quite literally – as seven Dacorum venues were handed new food hygiene ratings.

Three of the eateries are in Hemel Hempstead, two are in Berkhamsted and two are in Chipperfield.

Six of the seven venues achieved the highest possible five star food hygiene ratings with one getting a three.

Food hygiene ratingsFood hygiene ratings
Food hygiene ratings
Most Popular

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Cake Shack at 1 Chapel Croft, Chipperfield, Kings Langley; rated on March 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Windmill at The Common, Chipperfield, Kings Langley; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: The Halfway House at Hempstead Road, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: The Bull at 10 High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on March 30

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Lots Of Rice Ltd at 1 Holliday Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Peaches N Cream at Kiosk 5b Marlowes Shopping Centre, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on March 20

• Rated 3: Al baba at 16 High Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on March 23

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

The FSA says its fundamental mission is food you can trust. “By this, we mean that people can trust that the food they buy and eat is safe and what it says it is, and food is healthier and more sustainable.”

Related topics:BerkhamstedDacorumHertfordshireRestaurantsPubs