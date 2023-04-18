Almost a clean sweep as seven Dacorum venues get new food hygiene ratings
Includes three in Hemel, two in Berkhamsted and two in Chipperfield
It was almost a clean sweep – quite literally – as seven Dacorum venues were handed new food hygiene ratings.
Three of the eateries are in Hemel Hempstead, two are in Berkhamsted and two are in Chipperfield.
Six of the seven venues achieved the highest possible five star food hygiene ratings with one getting a three.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Cake Shack at 1 Chapel Croft, Chipperfield, Kings Langley; rated on March 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Windmill at The Common, Chipperfield, Kings Langley; rated on April 5
• Rated 5: The Halfway House at Hempstead Road, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead; rated on March 31
• Rated 5: The Bull at 10 High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on March 30
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Lots Of Rice Ltd at 1 Holliday Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on March 30
• Rated 5: Peaches N Cream at Kiosk 5b Marlowes Shopping Centre, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on March 20
• Rated 3: Al baba at 16 High Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on March 23
The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.
Rating system:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
The FSA says its fundamental mission is food you can trust. “By this, we mean that people can trust that the food they buy and eat is safe and what it says it is, and food is healthier and more sustainable.”