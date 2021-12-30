Aldi calls on Hertfordshire suppliers to get in touch

Aldi has announced plans to recruit over 100 additional British suppliers in 2022, in a bid to accelerate its commitment to increase its spend with British suppliers by £3.5bn a year by the end of 2025.

Suppliers based in Hertfordshire interested in working with the supermarket are being encouraged to visit aldi.co.uk/suppliers/becoming-a-supplier to find out more.

Whether it’s a brand-new business or a well-established one, Aldi is on the lookout for suppliers across a range of product categories, including food, drink and Specialbuys.

This uplift in British suppliers forms part of the supermarket’s commitment to increase the number of products it sources from the UK and buy British wherever possible.

Aldi’s entire core range of fresh meat, eggs, milk, butter and cream is already sourced from British suppliers, while more than 40 per cent of fresh produce sold is also British.

This latest commitment will help hundreds of small British businesses continue to grow with the supermarket and invest for the future.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer at Aldi UK, said: “We want to meet our customer’s demand for buying British, and by working with British suppliers we get to offer Great British quality products, and at unbeatable prices.

“As we continue to expand as a business, our supply chain needs to grow with us.