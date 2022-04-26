These restaurants, pubs, cafes, takeaways and pubs in Dacorum have all been given a five star hygiene rating so far this year.

Each business is given its hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority.

The inspection criteria includes:

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food ratings for Dacorum 5 star restaurants.

- How hygienically the food is handled - how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Here's a list of the restaurants, cafes, takeaways and pubs that received a five star rating this year.

Little Hay Golf Complex: Box Lane, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 31

The Farm Shop: Wilstone Green, Tring -

Last inspection: March 31

Tiki’s: Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 31

Boxmoor Lodge Hotel: London Road, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 29

The Kitchen at Inspired at The Eagle: Hempstead Road, Kings Langley -

Last inspection: March 29

Hilliers Garden Centre - Cafe Willow: Leighton Buzzard Road, Water End -

Last inspection: March 28

Dower House Coffee at Dower House: High Street, Berkhamsted -

Last inspection: March 25

Cedar Village Store & Coffee Shop: Church Road, Potten End -

Last inspection: March 24

The Pottery Project: Northbridge Road, Berkhamsted -

Last inspection: March 24

Ugly Bug Cafe at Natural History Museum: Akeman Street, Tring -

Last inspection: March 24

The Full House: Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead –

Last inspection: March 29

The Crown: High Street, Berkhamsted -

Last inspection: March 24

Di Capri Pizza: Waterhouse Street, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 30

Papa Johns Pizza: Waterhouse Street, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 30

Sandwich Plus: Dolphin Square, Tring -

Last inspection: March 29

Kings Langley Fish Bar: Hempstead Road, Kings Langley -

Last inspection: March 24

New Happy Garden: The Queens Square, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 23

Wing Fu House: Leverstock Green Village Centre, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 23

River Spice: London Road, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 24

Marks & Spencer: Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 23

The Gardeners Retreat Restaurant at Chipperfield Garden Center: Tower Hill, Kings Langley –

Last inspection: March 18

Sweetness Catering at Hemel One: Boundary Way, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 16

Ashridge Golf Club: Golf Club Road, Little Gaddesden -

Last inspection: March 11

Connect Catering: Boundary Way, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 10

McDonald's: Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 10

Nuffield Health Hemel Hempstead Gym: Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 10

Starbucks: High Street, Berkhamsted -

Last inspection: March 8

Harris and Hoole at Tesco: Jarman Way, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 7

The Orange Buffalo: Riverside, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 7

Costa: Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 4

The Lodge Bar & Kitchen at The Snowcentre: St Albans Hill, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 3

Tring Rugby Club: Cow Lane, Tring -

Last inspection: March 24

Alford Arms: Frithsden Lane, Frithsden -

Last inspection: March 23

The Steam Coach: St Johns Road, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 23

Blackwell's Chipperfield: The Common, Kings Langley -

Last inspection: March 18

The Akeman: Akeman Street, Tring -

Last inspection: March 17

Harvester: London Road, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 3

The Pommel Horse: Jarman Centre, Jarman Way, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 3

Pizza Hut: Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 21

BRIM: Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 16

Domino's Pizza: Waterhouse Street, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 16

Greggs: Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 9

Domino's Pizza: Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 4

Shakestastic: High Street, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: March 3

Nu-World: Three Cherry Trees Lane, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: December 2

Five Guys: Jarman Way, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: February 8

SWAN Youth Project: High Street, Berkhamsted -

Last inspection: January 26

BARACUDA: High Street, Tring -

Last inspection: January 25

Old Town Coffee & Cake: High Street, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: January 24

Mooboo: Marlowes Shopping Centre, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead -

Last inspection: January 24

Garzotti: Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead -