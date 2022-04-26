These restaurants, pubs, cafes, takeaways and pubs in Dacorum have all been given a five star hygiene rating so far this year.
Each business is given its hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority.
The inspection criteria includes:
- How hygienically the food is handled - how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored
- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities
- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Here's a list of the restaurants, cafes, takeaways and pubs that received a five star rating this year.
Little Hay Golf Complex: Box Lane, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 31
The Farm Shop: Wilstone Green, Tring -
Last inspection: March 31
Tiki’s: Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 31
Boxmoor Lodge Hotel: London Road, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 29
The Kitchen at Inspired at The Eagle: Hempstead Road, Kings Langley -
Last inspection: March 29
Hilliers Garden Centre - Cafe Willow: Leighton Buzzard Road, Water End -
Last inspection: March 28
Dower House Coffee at Dower House: High Street, Berkhamsted -
Last inspection: March 25
Cedar Village Store & Coffee Shop: Church Road, Potten End -
Last inspection: March 24
The Pottery Project: Northbridge Road, Berkhamsted -
Last inspection: March 24
Ugly Bug Cafe at Natural History Museum: Akeman Street, Tring -
Last inspection: March 24
The Full House: Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead –
Last inspection: March 29
The Crown: High Street, Berkhamsted -
Last inspection: March 24
Di Capri Pizza: Waterhouse Street, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 30
Papa Johns Pizza: Waterhouse Street, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 30
Sandwich Plus: Dolphin Square, Tring -
Last inspection: March 29
Kings Langley Fish Bar: Hempstead Road, Kings Langley -
Last inspection: March 24
New Happy Garden: The Queens Square, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 23
Wing Fu House: Leverstock Green Village Centre, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 23
River Spice: London Road, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 24
Marks & Spencer: Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 23
The Gardeners Retreat Restaurant at Chipperfield Garden Center: Tower Hill, Kings Langley –
Last inspection: March 18
Sweetness Catering at Hemel One: Boundary Way, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 16
Ashridge Golf Club: Golf Club Road, Little Gaddesden -
Last inspection: March 11
Connect Catering: Boundary Way, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 10
McDonald's: Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 10
Nuffield Health Hemel Hempstead Gym: Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 10
Starbucks: High Street, Berkhamsted -
Last inspection: March 8
Harris and Hoole at Tesco: Jarman Way, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 7
The Orange Buffalo: Riverside, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 7
Costa: Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 4
The Lodge Bar & Kitchen at The Snowcentre: St Albans Hill, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 3
Tring Rugby Club: Cow Lane, Tring -
Last inspection: March 24
Alford Arms: Frithsden Lane, Frithsden -
Last inspection: March 23
The Steam Coach: St Johns Road, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 23
Blackwell's Chipperfield: The Common, Kings Langley -
Last inspection: March 18
The Akeman: Akeman Street, Tring -
Last inspection: March 17
Harvester: London Road, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 3
The Pommel Horse: Jarman Centre, Jarman Way, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 3
Pizza Hut: Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 21
BRIM: Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 16
Domino's Pizza: Waterhouse Street, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 16
Greggs: Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 9
Domino's Pizza: Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 4
Shakestastic: High Street, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: March 3
Nu-World: Three Cherry Trees Lane, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: December 2
Five Guys: Jarman Way, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: February 8
SWAN Youth Project: High Street, Berkhamsted -
Last inspection: January 26
BARACUDA: High Street, Tring -
Last inspection: January 25
Old Town Coffee & Cake: High Street, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: January 24
Mooboo: Marlowes Shopping Centre, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: January 24
Garzotti: Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead -
Last inspection: November 23