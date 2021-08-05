16 lost pubs of Dacorum - how many do you remember?

Good for a pub crawl or just spending the entire night in one boozer with your mates, Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Tring and the villages in Dacorum have always boasted a great selection of pubs.
But, sadly over the years, some of our beloved pubs have been converted into takeaways, shops or bulldozed to make way for another development or residential use.
Hopefully, it will bring back some memories.
1. The Boote Inn
The Boote Inn was situated at 37 Castle Street in Berkhamsted. The building dates from 1605 and is grade-II listed. The pub was present by 1871 when Mary Margrave was the licensee. The former pub has been in residential use for many years.
Photo: Hania Franek
2. The Rose & Crown
The Rose & Crown was situated at Gossoms End, Berkhamsted, and is now in residential use.
Photo: (C) Darkstar
3. Swan Inn
The Swan Inn was situated at 139 High Street, Berkhamsted. No 139 is described by the Town Council as a 16th century inn, one of three old coaching inns which stand side by side in the centre of the town. The Swan is now a meeting place and sheltered accommodation for young people.
Photo: Hania Franek
4. The White Hart
The White Hart was situated at 170 High Street, Berkhamsted
Photo: Hania Franek