10 of the best places in Dacorum to get your fish and chips this Good Friday

Traditionally Good Friday is a day to eat fish, so naturally for Brits fish and chips is the dish of choice on this day.

This custom originated from the Christian belief that Jesus was killed on Good Friday, sacrificing his flesh for our sins.

For centuries, Christians have stayed away from eating meat on Good Friday, and this was a rule laid out by the Vatican.

Many people, religious or not, choose to eat fish as opposed to meat on this day. As fish are cold-blooded, their meat is thought to be different to the meat of warm-blooded animals.

So get your salt snd vinegar ready. Here are 10 of the best places to get fish and chips in Dacorum this Friday (April 15) – according to our readers.

1. Berkhamsted Fish Bar Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted

2. Boxmoor Fish Bar & BBQ St John's Road, Boxmoor, Hemel Hempstead

3. fishnchickn Henry Wells Square, Grovehill, Hemel Hempstead

4. Lawn Lane Fish and Chips Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead